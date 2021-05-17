Judge: Ex-officer Kim Potter trial tentatively set for Dec. 6

article

The judge presiding over the case against former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter, who is charged in the death of Daunte Wright, has tentatively scheduled her trial for Dec. 6, 2021.

In a hearing Monday, Judge Regina Chu said she wished to "expedite" the case.

Potter is facing second-degree manslaughter charges in the shooting death of Daunte Wright. Bodycam footage showed the moments leading up to the deadly shooting, including when Potter yelled, "Taser, Taser," before shooting her gun. After firing, Potter can be heard saying, "S---, I just shot him." The Brooklyn Center Police Chief said he believed she mistook her gun for her Taser.

The state also moved to allow audio and video coverage of the trial, to which the defense said it would object.