Judge denies motion to remove Hennepin County Attorney Freeman off Floyd case

A Hennepin County District Court judge ruled the Hennepin County Attorney's Office will not be removed from the George Floyd case after an attorney representing one of the fired officers charged in the killing pushed for the office to no longer work on the case.

Earlier in the week, the attorney representing former officer J. Alexander Kueng filed a motion to remove the office from the case, arguing the office had leaked information about possible plea negotiations. The motion also said Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman had "fomented public anger" and "abdicated his duties as a prosecutor".

Judge Peter Cahill denied the motion in an order filed Friday morning.

"The Court finds that Defendant failed to establish that a conflict of interest exists and has failed to provide legal authority for the removal of a prosecutor by the Court, even if the allegations of improper conduct are true," read the order.

Freeman initially filed charges in the case, but later turned its prosecution over to Minnesota Attorney General, Keith Ellison, although the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office is assisting in the case.