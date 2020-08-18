article

Join the Fox 9 Morning Buzz Team for Light the Night on Sunday, October 11th . This year, we’re teaming up with Summit Mortgage who has generously agreed to match every donation made towards our team.

Please invite your friends, family and coworkers to join the Fox 9 Buzz Team to help raise money for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s funding of research to find cures for blood cancers. Light the Night is important because these dollars raised from this virtual event support people in our own community in their battle against these difficult and expensive blood cancers. Medication and transportation assistance are just a few of the many ways LLS helps people with their fight. Light the Night is an opportunity to show your support of someone you know who is going through their own battle and to honor someone you’ve lost to these terrible cancers.

There are thousands of Minnesotan’s diagnosed with blood cancers every year, that’s why Summit Mortgage is fueling the Fox 9 Morning Buzz Team with a match donation for Light the Night. For 28 years, giving has been a priority for Summit Mortgage. With their support of the Fox 9 Morning Buzz Team for Light the Night your donation will have twice the impact.

So get involved! Join our team! And show your support on Sunday, October 11th at 7pm for the Light the Night virtual event.

Let’s build the biggest Light the Night Team we’ve ever had!

