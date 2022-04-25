Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Polk County
13
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Pennington County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 AM CDT, Norman County, Roseau County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until MON 3:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Pennington County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Clay County, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County
Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:15 PM CDT, Becker County, Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Polk County, Red Lake County

Johnny Depp Trial: Cross-examination continues Monday

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:24AM
News
FOX 5 DC

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The cross-examination of Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard continues Monday in a Fairfax County, Virginia courtroom.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The libel lawsuit was filed by Depp against Heard over an op-ed piece she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018 in which Heard refers to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." The Post article doesn't mention Depp by name, but he says it clearly refers to her allegation that she suffered physical abuse at his hands. Depp denies the allegation.

DeppHeard042522

Johnny Depp / Amber Heard

The trial began several weeks ago. Last week, Depp testified revealing details about his past drug use, suffering a mental breakdown and other disturbing details about his relationship with Heard. Heard's attorneys have highlighted text messages Depp sent to friends recounting alcohol and drug use and have shown photos that showed cocaine and other drugs they say belonged to the actor.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Johnny Depp Trial: Depp questioned about photos that appear to show cocaine, marijuana during cross-examination

Attorneys for Amber Heard questioned her ex-husband Johnny Depp about photos that appeared to show cocaine and large bags of marijuana they say belonged to the actor.

During the trial, Heard's legal team has accused Depp of physically and sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions -- before and during their brief marriage. Depp said Heard's allegations of his substance abuse have been "grossly embellished" and that he was never out of control during that time period. The two met in 2009, got married in 2015 and Heard filed for divorce a year later.

Earlier in the trial, Depp's older sister, Christi Dembrowski, faced a barrage of questions from Heard's lawyers about Depp's alcohol and drug use.

Isaac Baruch, a longtime friend and next-door neighbor of Depp also testified that Amber Heard told him Depp had hit her but he never saw evidence of abuse on her face.

Johnny Depp Trial: Depp cross-examination expected to continue Thursday

Johnny Depp is expected to take the stand once again Thursday in a Fairfax County, Virginia courtroom in the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

A former personal assistant to Amber Heard, Kate James, testified in a video deposition that was played in court last week said she never saw the actress suffer any physical abuse at the hands of her then-husband but did say Heard once spit in her face when she asked for a higher salary.

Lawyers also presented a video deposition of Laurel Anderson, a couple's therapist who worked with Heard and Depp in 2015 who said both suffered childhood abuse. As a couple, they were engaged in "mutual abuse," Anderson testified.

The Associated Press contributed to this report