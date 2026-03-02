Gas prices in MN on the rise amid Iran conflict

The Brief The conflict in the Middle East is already having an impact on oil prices, which means people will be paying more at the pump. The average cost of regular unleaded in Minnesota was $2.83 on Monday. The day before, it was $2.79. Most analysts say higher oil prices usually start to be felt at the pump within two weeks.



Gas prices in Minnesota are on the rise as the conflict in the Middle East is impacting global oil markets, and they are expected to keep going up.

Crude oil was $56/barrel to start 2026, and as of Monday it was $71/barrel and rising. Meanwhile, U.S. Oil is already up 7.6% to just over $72 a barrel.

Gas prices in Minnesota

Local perspective:

In Minnesota, AAA says the average cost of regular unleaded is $2.83 per gallon as of Monday. The national average is $2.997 a gallon.

On Sunday, the average cost for regular unleaded was $2.79 a gallon in Minnesota. A week ago it was $2.695. This time last month, the average cost for regular was $2.625, according to AAA.

Drivers in Eden Prairie, Minn., on Monday told FOX 9 while they're not happy about potentially having to pay more for gas, they don't feel like they have much of a choice.

Cheapest gas prices in Minnesota

Gas prices in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, on March 2, 2026.

By the numbers:

Here's a look at the cheapest gas prices for regular fuel in Minnesota as of Monday, March 2, according to Gas Buddy:

$2.37 — Sinclair on 1st Street in Nashwauk

$2.37 — Sinclair on Central Avenue in Nashwauk

$2.37 — Sinclair in Keewatin

$2.39 — ARCO in Glyndon

$2.39 — Marathon in Glyndon

$2.40 — Kisch Oil in Maple Grove

$2.42 — Speedway in Pequot Lakes

$2.42 — Speedway in Jenkins

$2.42 — Marathon in Pequot Lakes

$2.44 — Speedway in Pequot Lakes