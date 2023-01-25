James Beard semifinalists announced, several Minnesota chefs make the list

The 2023 James Beard semifinalists are out and several local restaurants made the cut.

For the national awards Shawn McKenzie of Café Cerés was nominated for outstanding pastry chef or baker.

Several chefs were nominated for Best Chef: Midwest (Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin). They include:

The finalists will be announced March 29 with the awards being handed out June 5 in Chicago.