ISU student from Minnesota died of 'acute alcohol intoxication and hypothermia', ME says

The death of an Iowa State University student from Minnesota last month has been ruled accidental.

Olivia Chutich, 21, was found lying in the parking lot of the Delta Delta Delta sorority house in Ames, Iowa around 10 a.m. on Jan. 22, according to the Ames Police Department. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Chutich died of acute alcohol intoxication and hypothermia.

Chutich was the daughter of Minnesota State Supreme Court Justice Margaret Chutich and Allina Health CEO Dr. Penny Wheeler.

"It is with great sadness that we confirm that Olivia Chutich, our beloved daughter, died in Ames, Iowa," the family said in a statement. "Olivia was the light of our lives. We ask for privacy as we grieve this unimaginable loss. Thank you."

The case remains under investigation.