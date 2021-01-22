Daughter of Allina Health CEO and MN Supreme Court Justice found dead in ISU sorority parking lot

article

The daughter of a Minnesota State Supreme Court Justice and the CEO of Allina Health was found dead in the parking lot of a sorority at Iowa State University Friday morning.

According to Ames Police, just before 10 a.m. officers responded to a medical call at the Delta Delta Delta sorority in the 300 block of Ash Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old woman lying on the ground of the parking lot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A statement from Allina Health CEO Dr. Penny Wheeler and Minnesota State Supreme Court Justice Margaret Chutich confirmed the woman who died was their daughter, Olivia Chutich.

"Olivia was the light of our lives," read the statement in part. "We ask for privacy as we grieve this unimaginable loss. Thank you."

Chutich was a student at ISU.

The case remains under investigation.

