Iowa couple survives small plane crash in northern Minnesota

Two people walked away with minor injuries from a small plane crash in northern Minnesota over the weekend, according to the Eveleth Police Department.

Sunday around 3 p.m., officers responded near Clyde Road and Bodas Road on a report of a downed aircraft. After a search, authorities learned the plane had crash in an "isolated marshy terrain." As their search efforts continued, they found two people walking in a wooded area near the crash zone. They were identified as 73-year-old Richard Zahasky and 68-year-old Roseann Zahasky of Decorah, Iowa.

The plane had taken off from the airport in Tower, Minnesota for a flight back to Iowa when engine problems arose. The pilot, Richard, tried to land at the Eveleth-Virginia airport, but instead crash landed.

The crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

