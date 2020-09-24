Investigators ask for help to ID suspects in Minneapolis arson cases from August unrest

article

Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI are asking the public's help to identify suspects who may be connected to fires set in Minneapolis amid unrest in August.

Vandals damaged businesses on Aug. 26 after a false rumor of a deadly police shooting spread on social media. There were four fires set that night: Brit's Pub, Target Headquarters on Nicollet Mall, Walgreens at 4323 Chicago Avenue South and Tires Plus on 1103 West Lake Street.

ATF and FBI investigators are trying to identify a possible arson suspect for a fire set in Minneapolis during a night of unrest on Aug. 26. (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives)

So far, one person has been arrested and charged with arson of Target Headquarters. Investigators hope by releasing photos they will be able to track down the other suspects in the arson cases.

Those with information are asked to email ATFTips@atf.gov or submitting information to www.ReportIt.com and select “ATF – St. Paul Field Division” as the reporting agency. People can also call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). When providing tip information, people are asked to include the ATF ID number of the individual and as much information as available relating to the individual and their whereabouts.

Investigators are also asking the public for videos or photos of the unrest from Aug. 26, specifically any images that may show people starting any of the fires.