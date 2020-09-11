Man charged with arson of Target Headquarters during downtown Minneapolis unrest

article

A 24-year-old Richfield, Minnesota man has been federally charged with arson for allegedly breaking into Target Headquarters and starting a fire in downtown Minneapolis during a night of unrest last month, according to the District of Minnesota U.S. Attorney's Office.

Friday, Shador Tommie Cortez Jackson had his first appearance in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis.

On Aug. 26, unrest broke out in downtown Minneapolis after false rumors spread on social media that Minneapolis police had fatally shot a man on the Nicollet Mall. A police shooting did not occur; the man, who was a homicide suspect, died by suicide.

According to the charges, surveillance video captured a man, late identified as Jackson, break a glass door at Target Headquarters by using a construction sign. Video from inside the store showed Jackson starting a fire on a desk inside the mailroom. Investigators believe Jackson poured a liquid just before or immediately after setting the fire. Later that night, Richfield police stopped Jackson, who was in possession of stolen merchandise.

Jackson has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 16.