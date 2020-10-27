Investigation ongoing after 9-year-old shot in St. Cloud

St. Cloud police are searching for those who may have been in a vehicle in the area around the time a nine-year-old boy was shot in St. Cloud this past weekend.

Saturday at 8 p.m. police responded to a reported shooting in the 1600 block of 16th Street SE. When they arrived, they found an injured boy in the entryway of the building. Police learned the boy had been bringing items from a vehicle into his home when he was shot. The boy received treatment at St. Cloud Hospital for a gunshot wound to the upper leg and was later released.

Witnesses told police they saw a white sedan in the area around the time of the shooting. At this time, investigators do not know if the vehicle was involved in the shooting. They are hoping to get in contact with any of the occupants of the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St.Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 320-255-1301, 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.

The case remains under investigation.