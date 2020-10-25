9-year-old boy injured in St. Cloud shooting

A 9-year-old boy is expected to survive after he was shot Saturday night in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

According to police, the boy was standing inside the entry way while helping to carry items from a vehicle inside when he was hit by the bullet.

It's unclear exactly where the shots were fired but witnesses reported hearing one gunshot.

The boy was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with what police call non-life threatening wounds.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 320-255-1301.