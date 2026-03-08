International Women's Day: How Minnesota celebrated

The Brief Sunday marked International Women's Day both in Minnesota and across the world. Minnesota Frost hockey players celebrated by talking about the most influential women in their lives. A rally at Powderhorn Park focused on support for immigrant women, abortion rights and the fight against gender-based violence.



Sunday marks International Women’s Day, commemorating the battle for equality and the women’s rights movement.

International Women’s Day

What we know:

International Women’s Day began more than 100 years ago, in 1911, and continues to be celebrated every year around the world on March 8.

Here in Minnesota, there were at least two local celebrations for International Women’s Day. The Minnesota Frost PWHL team put together a social media video with players after a recent practice.

They were asked who the most influential women in their lives were. To no surprise, many of them said their mothers.

Powderhorn Park rally

Dig deeper:

Also in Minneapolis Sunday, Powderhorn Park was the site for a rally involving several local organizations. It focused on support for immigrant women, abortion rights and the fight against gender-based violence.

"I think a protest like today is a really great opportunity for that, because we’re going to hear from so many different voices that touch on immigrants’ rights, women’s rights, abortion rights, workers’ rights," said Isabelle Wattenberg with the Minnesota Abortion Action Committee. "There are so many different ways to get into the movement and find your connection to it."

The rally featured several speakers that were hoping to help inspire today’s women, and the women of future generations.