Instead of tickets, Washington County to hand out vouchers to fix broken taillights

The Washington County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday it will no longer be issuing fix-it tickets for broken headlights, taillights, brake lights or turn signals. Instead, deputies will be handing out vouchers to have these issues fixed at a participating auto service provider.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and the Minneapolis Police Department also joined the program and officially launched it last week.

Lights On! is a partnership between law enforcement agencies and MicroGrants, a Minneapolis nonprofit focused on helping low-income people break the cycle of poverty.

According to the sheriff's office, there are over 36 agencies in Minnesota participating in the program.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with three different auto shops: Lucky Dog Garage in Lakeland, TGK Automotive in Hugo, and Mastertech Auto in Newport.