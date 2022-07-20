Inmate in custody after manhunt in Anoka

Deputies say an inmate who escaped custody Wednesday afternoon in Anoka is now in custody.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office alerted members of the public about the search in downtown Anoka shortly after 5 p.m.

Deputies warned people to avoid the area while search efforts were underway.

By 5:20 p.m., deputies announced the man was in custody. Deputies have not yet released details on how the man escaped and how he was captured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.