Inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19 at Faribault prison, autopsy being performed

A man has died weeks after testing positive for COVID-19 at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault.

Authorities say the inmate, identified as Adrian Raymaar Keys, tested positive in early June, as the prison reported 56 positive cases over the course of a week.

A Department of Corrections spokesperson says Keys tested positive on June 4. However, during the past weekend, his condition deteriorated and he was hospitalized on June 22 before dying the following night.

Right now, state officials say they are waiting on an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

If COVID-19 is determined to have played a role in his death, Keys would be the first Minnesota inmate to die from COVID-19 complications.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Keys," Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell wrote in a statement. "Since the start of the pandemic we’ve worked to take all reasonable steps to minimize the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in the state’s correctional facilities for the well-being of those we serve and our staff."

Officials say currently, there have been 201 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among inmates within Faribault, which accounts for about 60 percent of the 334 cases reported in the entire state prison system. Officials say most are showing no symptoms from the disease.