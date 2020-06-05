Faribault prison reports 56 new positive cases of COVID-19 but no serious illnesses

As Minnesota starts to reopen its economy, a state prison is seeing an outbreak of COVID-19.

Since receiving its first positive case last week, the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault has had 56 positive tests with 15 more tests still pending results, the state reports.

At this time, officials say everyone who has tested positive is either asymptomatic or has mild symptoms.

