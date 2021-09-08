Illinois teen reels in record-setting northern pike in Boundary Waters

It’s been a big summer for anglers in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources certified a new state catch-and-release record for northern pike.

Brecken Kobylecky, 15, of Geneva, Illinois caught a 46 1/4-inch on Basswood Lake on June 19. (Minnesota DNR / FOX 9)

On June 19, Brecken Kobylecky, a 15-year-old boy from Illinois, caught a 46 1/4-inch northern while trolling on Basswood Lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness with an Ely-based fishing guide. The teen’s fish bests a previous record for a northern pike of 45 1/4 inches caught on the Rainy River in 2018.

Todd Kirby of Hudson, Wisconsin caught a 57 1/4-inch muskie on Lake Vermillion on July 23. (Minnesota DNR / FOX 9)

The DNR also certified a 57 1/4-inch muskellunge caught on Lake Vermillion by Todd Kirby of Hudson, Wisconsin on July 23, which tied another muskie caught on Lake Vermillion in 2019.

Kirby had caught a 48-inch fish earlier in the night. When he reeled in his record-tying muskie, he and his fishing partners estimated it to be about 50 inches and were shocked to find it was even longer.