Icy roads likely a factor in fatal McLeod County crash

A 39-year-old woman died when the car she was driving crashed on an icy highway in McLeod County Monday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the woman was driving westbound on Highway 7 near Hale Township when the car left the road and rolled.

The woman later died.

The investigation is still ongoing, but the MSP believes the woman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The road conditions were listed as snowy/icy.