Ice Palace Minnesota returning to Delano for 2024-25 season

The Brief The Minnesota Ice Palace will return to Delano, offering 300+ feet of ice tunnels, stunning lights and interactive ice experiences. The Ice Palace is located at 657 River St. N., and will be open Thursdays-Sundays. In 2023-24, the Ice Palace dealt with a shortened season due to unseasonably warm temperatures.



The Ice Palace Minnesota will return to Delano this winter.

What we know

Built by the Youngstrom family, who also run a similar event in Idaho, the winter attraction offers 90,000 square feet of handcrafted ice sculptures and tunnels, plus fire shows that drew several thousand attendees last season – its second in operation.

Tickets are now on sale, with an official opening date planned toward the end of December (weather permitting).



"The Ice Palace is more than just beautiful ice structures — it’s about embracing and celebrating the magic of Minnesota winters and offering guests an unforgettable journey through a frozen wonderland," said Kira Martin, CEO for Ice Palace MN, in a statement. "We are looking forward to bringing the Ice Palace back better than ever to the city of Delano - especially after a challenging, warm winter season last year."

This year is said to feature intricate ice creations, 300+ feet of ice tunnels, stunning lights and interactive ice experiences that captivate visitors of all ages, according to a press release.

"It is no small feat," Britton Youngstrom previously told FOX 9. "It is phenomenal to see what this water can produce."

The Ice Palace is located at 657 River St. N in Delano, and will be open Thursday and Fridays from 5 to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sundays from 4 to 9 p.m.

Shortened 2024

After the mild winter delayed its start last year, the Ice Palace opened its doors on Jan. 21, 2024 – a late start that its operators hope to avoid this year.

The Youngstrom's previously told FOX 9 they need two weeks of freezing temperatures to prepare their statues.