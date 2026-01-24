LIVE UPDATES | ICE in MN: Walz invites Trump state, feds to speak on Mpls operations

The Brief Governor Walz shared a statement inviting President Trump to Minnesota to see the state's "values in action." ICE and Border Patrol leaders are set to share updates on operations in Minneapolis on Saturday morning. Stay with FOX 9 for the latest updates.



Governor Walz invited President Trump to see the state's "values in action" as ICE operations continue across Minnesota.

ICE and Border Patrol leaders are set to hold a news conference to share updates on Operation Metro Surge.

That news conference can be viewed live in the player below when it begins.

Watch FOX 9 live in the player above. Live events and other updates can be viewed below.

Walz statement

What they're saying:

Governor Walz shared the following statement on Saturday morning.

"Mr. President, Minnesota invites you to see our values in action. Come see how communities from all walks of life are working together, and how the spirit of this state refuses to be defined by division or fear. I invite you to join me, and others in our community, to help restore calm and order and reaffirm that true public safety comes from shared purpose, trust, and respect.

"But let me be absolutely clear: The State of Minnesota will not be drawn into political theater. This Justice Department investigation, sparked by calls for accountability in the face of violence, chaos, and the killing of Renee Good, does not seek justice. It is a partisan distraction. Minnesotans are more concerned with safety and peace than baseless legal tactics aimed at intimidating public servants standing shoulder to shoulder with their community.

"My focus has always been protecting the people of this state. Families are scared. Kids are afraid to go to school. Small businesses are hurting. Police chiefs in Minnesota announced that federal agents are aggressively pulling over off duty cops based on the color of their skin. Kids are being detained and sent to detention centers in Texas. ICE is trampling on the constitution, telling agents they don’t need warrants to bust down people’s doors. A mother is dead, and the people responsible have yet to be held accountable. That’s where the energy of the federal government should be directed: toward restoring trust, accountability, and real law and order, not political retaliation.

"Minnesota will not be intimidated into silence and neither will I."