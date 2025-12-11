Minneapolis City Council set to take stronger stance against ICE

The Brief The Minneapolis City Council is set to take a strong stance against ICE. The council will vote to strengthen its separation ordinance at its meeting on Thursday. The vote comes as President Trump has ordered an immigration operation in Minneapolis targeting Somali populations.



The Minneapolis City Council will vote on Thursday to bolster a 22-year-old ordinance that restricts police officers from helping ICE agents or taking part in federal immigration enforcement.

Minneapolis' separation ordinance

The backstory:

The City of Minneapolis first passed its separation ordinance in 2003, following the creation of the Department of Homeland Security and ICE under the Bush administration. Cities across the country began passing laws, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, following suggestions from Attorney General John Ashcroft in 2002 that state and local authorities should act as conduits for federal immigration enforcement.

Among other requirements, Minneapolis' separation ordinance forbids Minneapolis police from taking part in immigration enforcement or assisting ICE agents. It also prevents city employees from investigating an individual when the only law they've violated is being in the United States illegally. City employees are also restricted from inquiring about immigration status except when required to do so by law.

Big picture view:

This week, the council presented a revised version of the separation ordinance with tougher language intended to combat ICE, amid a targeted immigration operation ordered by President Trump focused on the Somali community. In recent weeks, ICE agents have been spotted across the Twin Cities, especially in predominately Somali areas. Just this week, an enforcement operation in Cedar-Riverside ended in a confrontation with ICE agents pepper spraying protesters. During that operation, city leaders say an American citizen was arrested by ICE agents, forcefully handcuffed, and hauled down to a detention center in Bloomington.

The current review of the separation ordinance was sparked by a federal raid in June on a Mexican restaurant that turned out to be a criminal investigation. The raid did, however, spark an anti-ICE protest and a heavy police response.

Minneapolis council considers changes

Local perspective:

The new ordinance declares the city will "vigorously oppose" any attempt to use city resources for immigration enforcement. The revised ordinance also codifies an executive order issued last week by Mayor Jacob Frey restricting ICE from staging operations in city-owned lots, parking lots or ramps.

There are exemptions that allow police to work with ICE or federal authorities for operations like criminal investigations. In those cases, the new ordinance requires police officials to prepare a report detailing the operation and explaining why the city took part and submit it to the mayor, the council, and the public. The ordinance also opposes the government's practice of hiding the identity of federal agents, saying that working alongside anyone who lacks clear agency identification, who is masked, or conceals their identity or badges would be contrary to the values of the city and harmful to the trust and public safety of city residents.

Dig deeper:

Along with the separation ordinance, council also approved an additional $40,000 in funding for the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota to support legal services for immigrants in Minneapolis. The law center helps immigrants detained by ICE, those seeking citizenship, and provides advice for those at risk of immigration enforcement.

What's next:

The Minneapolis City Council will meet at 9:30 a.m. to vote on the separation ordinance and other measures on its calendar. The separation ordinance is Item 1 under the Committee of the Whole schedule titled "Employee authority in immigration matters ordinance: Title 2." We will stream the meeting in the live player above.