Minneapolis deadly shootings: 2 people killed in separate incidents Wednesday night

The Brief Police are investigating two deadly shootings in Minneapolis that occurred Wednesday night. A man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s were killed in the separate incidents. Police are asking the public to share any information they have on the shootings.



Minneapolis police are investigating two homicides that occurred less than an hour apart at opposite ends of the city on Wednesday night.

Man killed in Hawthorne neighborhood

What we know:

The first shooting took place in the Hawthorne neighborhood of Minneapolis just before 9:30 p.m. A man in his 20s was shot and later died at a nearby hospital.

Police believe the incident stemmed from a fight, and two individuals fled the scene on foot before police arrived.

Woman killed in Elliot Park neighborhood

Two people were fatally shot in separate incidents in Minneapolis Wednesday night. (FOX 9)

Local perspective:

The second shooting happened less than 30 minutes later, around 9:50 p.m., in the Elliot Park neighborhood on the city's south side.

A group of people gathered on Franklin Avenue when an altercation led to gunfire, police said.

A woman in her 30s was shot while on a nearby sidewalk and later died. It is unclear if she was involved in the altercation.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims or the suspects involved in these incidents.

The exact motives behind the shootings remain unclear, and police are still gathering evidence.

Police ask for the public's help

What you can do:

Police are following up on several leads but have not made any arrests. They are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers, where tips can be submitted anonymously online or by phone at (800) 222-8477.