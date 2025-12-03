ICE restricted from Minneapolis-owned parking areas, Mayor Frey orders

The Brief Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed an executive order prohibiting ICE agents from using city-owned parking lots, ramps, garages and vacant lots. The order also requires city departments to post clear signage that states the space can't be used for staging civil immigration enforcement operations. This comes as federal immigration agents carry out operations targeting the Somali community in Minneapolis.



Minneapolis parking executive order

What we know:

The order comes after reports that federal immigration agents in Chicago used municipal lots as staging areas before city leaders issued a similar order, according to a news release from the mayor's office.

Executive Order 2025-02 requires city departments to take the following actions:

Identify all city-owned or city-controlled parking lots, parking ramps, vacant lots, or garages that could be used for staging civil immigration enforcement operations;

Post clear signage stating that the space may not be used by any government entity for those purposes: "This property is owned and/or controlled by the City of Minneapolis. The City of Minneapolis does not authorize this property to be used, and it may not be used, by any federal, state, or local government entity or personnel as a staging area, processing location, operations base, or any other similar use for civil immigration enforcement operations."

Immediately report any violation of the Executive Order.

Design an optional signage template for private property owners and leasers who wish to lawfully restrict civil immigration enforcement activities in non-public areas.

What they're saying:

Mayor Frey released the following statement:

"Minneapolis is — and will remain — a city that stands up for our residents. City parking lots need to be used for City purposes, which do not include civil immigration enforcement. There’s no place in our Minneapolis for fear-based tactics or operations that undermine community trust. This Executive Order makes it clear: City parking lots, ramps, garages, and vacant lots cannot and will not be used to stage civil immigration enforcement operations."

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara shared the following statement:

"Our work as a police department depends on the community, which includes immigrant communities. Everyone must feel safe seeking help, reporting crimes, and working with our officers."

What we don't know:

It is not clear how the city plans to enforce this executive order.

FOX 9 has reached out to Minneapolis officials to ask what enforcement actions they can take and will update this story if the city responds.

President Trump targeting Minneapolis Somali community

The backstory:

Twin Cities leaders say an immigration enforcement operation by the Trump Administration to target reportedly undocumented Somali residents in Minneapolis is underway, and federal agents are already knocking on doors.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said at a Tuesday news conference as many as 100 federal agents will be deployed to the Twin Cities with a specific purpose to target the Somali community. Federal agents have also previously exercised other operations in Chicago, Los Angeles and Charlotte in recent months.

A local immigration attorney in the Somali community tells FOX 9 he is hearing from clients that an immigration enforcement operation is already underway, and started over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The source tells FOX 9 one of his clients called him from Fort Snelling after being arrested by ICE officials Tuesday morning outside his home, on his way to work. The client is seeking asylum, with a pending case and authorization to work in the U.S. The man arrested has been in the U.S. for less than two years.

There have also been reports of ICE officers knocking on doors in Minneapolis.