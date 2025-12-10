Expand / Collapse search

Minneapolis ICE surge: Citizen's detainment sparks alarm

By
Published  December 10, 2025 6:17pm CST
Immigration
ICE arrested US citizen in Minneapolis

Video captured the arrest of a U.S. citizen in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood. FOX 9's Corin Hoggard has the latest.

The Brief

    • ICE agents have arrested several people during Operation Metro Surge, including some without criminal histories.
    • Gov. Walz has asked Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to review these arrests.
    • Observers are actively monitoring ICE activities in Minneapolis and Shakopee to assist and protect community members.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - ICE agents have been active in the metro area, leading to concerns over arrests made during Operation Metro Surge.

Operation Metro Surge arrests 

Video shows U.S. citizen arrested by ICE in Mpls

Minneapolis leaders shared a video showing an American citizen forcefully taken into custody by ICE agents on Tuesday in Cedar-Riverside.

What we know:

ICE agents have arrested several individuals, including some undocumented immigrants with criminal histories. 

However, many arrests involve people without criminal records – more than 70%, according to a CATO Institute review of ICE arrest data (New Data Prove DHS Lied About Cato Report on ICE | Cato at Liberty Blog – which has raised community concerns.

Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday requested Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem review the arrests of American citizens in Minnesota, seeking clarity and accountability in the process.

ICE agents pepper spray crowd in Minneapolis

ICE agents used pepper spray to disperse a crowd blocking their vehicles in Cedar-Riverside on Tuesday amid an immigration enforcement detail in the predominantly Somali neighborhood in Minneapolis. Video from the Associated Press.

Local perspective:

Rep. Brad Tabke, (DFL-Shakopee), and a network of more than 250 observers in Shakopee, are actively monitoring ICE activities. They assist community members by providing groceries and escorting them to ensure their safety.

In Minneapolis, observers have faced challenges, including being pepper sprayed by ICE agents. 

Despite this, they continue to provide a calming presence in a community filled with fear.

The Source: FOX 9's Corin Hoggard spoke with multiple sources for information contained in this story.

