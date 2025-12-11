Minneapolis police officer fires gun at armed person; no one hurt

The Brief A Minneapolis police officer is on leave after firing his gun early Thursday. The incident occurred at Lake Street East and Fifth Avenue South. No one was hurt, and the suspect is in custody.



A Minneapolis police officer is on leave after firing his gun at a suspect early Thursday morning. No one was injured.

Police respond to a gun threat

Local perspective:

According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, the incident began around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at a home in the Central neighborhood. A man reported to police a neighbor was pointing a gun at his mother.

When officers arrived, the suspect emerged with a gun and appeared intoxicated, O'Hara said. Despite being asked to drop the weapon, he did not comply, leading officers to fire two shots.

No one was hurt, and the suspect is now in custody for assault.

A Minneapolis police officer fired their gun at a suspect who was armed. (FOX 9)

The BCA is investigating

What's next:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating the incident. The officer involved has been placed on leave, which is standard procedure in such cases.