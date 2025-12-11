Expand / Collapse search

Minneapolis police officer fires gun at armed person; no one hurt

Published  December 11, 2025 6:16am CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
A Minneapolis police officer is on leave after firing his gun at a suspect early Thursday morning. No one was injured.

Police respond to a gun threat

According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, the incident began around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at a home in the Central neighborhood. A man reported to police a neighbor was pointing a gun at his mother.

When officers arrived, the suspect emerged with a gun and appeared intoxicated, O'Hara said. Despite being asked to drop the weapon, he did not comply, leading officers to fire two shots. 

No one was hurt, and the suspect is now in custody for assault.

A Minneapolis police officer fired their gun at a suspect who was armed. (FOX 9)

The BCA is investigating

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating the incident. The officer involved has been placed on leave, which is standard procedure in such cases.

  • This story uses information from the Minneapolis Police Department.

