Minnesota weather: Cloudy and chilly, with pocket light flurries on Thursday

The Brief It's a cloudy and cold Thursday with highs in the teens. Southwestern Minnesota will likely get light snow, with a few flurries possible in the metro. A blast of frigid air arrives Friday and lingers for a bitterly cold weekend.



Thursday will be another chilly and cloudy day, with temperatures staying in the teens ahead of frigid air that arrives Friday and lasts into the weekend.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Expect a mostly cloudy Thursday in Minnesota with southeasterly winds at 5-10 mph. Temperatures are in the teens statewide, with the Twin Cities metro topping out at around 18 degrees.

Light snow is possible in southwestern Minnesota, while the metro could see a few flurries or a light dusting. Overnight stays mostly cloudy as a few snowflakes are possible heading into Friday morning.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Friday morning will see temperatures in the teens before a cold front brings a blast of frigid air, causing temperatures to fall sharply into the single digits by the afternoon. The day will be rather breezy with northwest winds at 10-20 mph, making it feel bitterly cold.

Saturday is expected to be frigid, with subzero temperatures and wind chills feeling like 20 degrees below zero. Sunday morning lows could dip into the mid-teens below zero before warming into the single digits by the afternoon.

Temperatures will gradually warm back into the 20s on Monday, and closer to seasonable 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)