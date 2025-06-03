Large crowd gathers in Minneapolis after rumors of ICE raid

A large crowd gathered in the area of Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue in Minneapolis after word spread online about a potential ICE raid at a Mexican restaurant on Tuesday. However, the sheriff's office says the investigation was not part of any immigration enforcement action.

Large crowd in Minneapolis

What we know:

Minneapolis police posted online they were aware of a federal law enforcement operation that was underway in the area in the early afternoon. As the operation was underway, a large crowd of people started gathering in the area.

In online posts, some users claimed the investigation was an ICE raid.

Police said they arrived to "ensure the crowd and the surrounding area remained safe." FOX 9 crews spotted Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara on scene, speaking with protesters.

The other side:

In a statement, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said the operation was the execution of multiple search warrants – not part of any immigration enforcement effort. Police later added that no arrests were made.

The statement reads: "HCSO partnered with federal agencies on a criminal investigation and part of that investigation included the execution of multiple search warrants at multiple locations in the metro area, including a business in the area of Bloomington Ave. and Lake St. in Minneapolis. HCSO's role in the incident today was solely focused on that. This incident was not related to any immigration enforcement. HCSO has no involvement in civil immigration. HCSO enforces criminal statutes and works on criminal investigations. We work with federal partners regularly on those criminal investigations."

Minneapolis police added in a post on X, "MPD was NOT involved in any immigration enforcement activities today, nor were we given advance notice of any such operation. Any claims to the contrary are false."

Police later added: "A federal criminal search warrant for drugs and money laundering was executed today in the area of Lake St and Bloomington Ave. Multiple federal agencies were involved. There were no arrests at the scene by federal law enforcement executing the search warrant.

"MPD responded to a request to assist with crowd control and to help ensure public safety. Officers supported federal law enforcement in safely departing the area. MPD has since cleared the scene."

What they're saying:

Mayor Jacob Frey also issued a statement also saying the incident was not related to immigration enforcement. Frey says the case is related to a drug and money laundering investigation.

The statement reads:

"I’m aware of the operation federal agencies carried out today near Lake and Bloomington. While we’re still gathering details, this incident was related to a criminal search warrant for drugs and money laundering and was not related to immigration enforcement. No arrests were made.

"The Minneapolis Police Department’s only role was assisting with crowd control and keeping the community safe as a large number of residents and bystanders had gathered at the scene. They have not been involved in anything related to immigration enforcement.

"In situations like this, having accurate and credible information is more important than ever. We understand the community’s concerns and are committed to providing timely updates as information becomes available."