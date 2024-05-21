Expand / Collapse search

I-494 westbound reopens after semi-truck lost load on MN River Bridge

Updated  May 21, 2024 8:11am CDT
Semi loses load, closes I-494 at MN River Bridge [RAW]

A semi-truck lost its load on I-494 on the Minnesota River Bridge, prompting officials to close the interstate Tuesday morning.

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Interstate 494 westbound was closed on the Minnesota River Bridge after a semi-truck lost its load in a construction zone Tuesday morning.

The roadway at Interstate 35E in Mendota Heights was closed for a few hours Tuesday morning during rush hour, reopening just before 9 a.m. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) had estimated at 7:39 a.m. that the closure would last for the next four hours until about 11:30 a.m.

MnDOT is reporting a 42-minute backup as of 8 a.m. 

No injuries have been reported. 

