I-494 westbound reopens after semi-truck lost load on MN River Bridge

Interstate 494 westbound was closed on the Minnesota River Bridge after a semi-truck lost its load in a construction zone Tuesday morning.

The roadway at Interstate 35E in Mendota Heights was closed for a few hours Tuesday morning during rush hour, reopening just before 9 a.m. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) had estimated at 7:39 a.m. that the closure would last for the next four hours until about 11:30 a.m.

MnDOT is reporting a 42-minute backup as of 8 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.