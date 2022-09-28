Hurricane Ian: Red Cross volunteers from Minnesota headed to Florida

article

Dozens of American Red Cross volunteers from Minnesota are ready to help out in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Four of the Red Cross' emergency vehicles are currently on the road to Florida, with more than 50 volunteers from Minnesota and the Dakotas on standby or have already been deployed to be on the ground ready to help those affected.

In a post on Facebook on Tuesday, the American Red Cross in Minnesota say they are "hurrying to be in place before the storm hits," with three emergency response vehicles from Fargo, Duluth and Minneapolis already activated.

Here's information from the Red Cross on how to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian.