Hunter shot and killed while deer hunting in northern Minnesota

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed by another hunter while deer hunting in northern Minnesota last week, according to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Nov. 25 near the Red Lake Reservation boundary in the 29000 block of Irvine Avenue near Puposky in Nebish Township, Minnesota. Around 7:16 p.m., the FBI and Red Lake Tribal Police reported the investigation to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office.

Officials identified Lukas R. Dudley of Bemidji as the hunter killed in the shooting.

Investigators learned Dudley was deer hunting east of Irvine Avenue near the south boundary road when he was shot by another hunter, a 33-year-old man from Redby. The two men were not hunting together, according to the sheriff's office.

The Redby man told authorities he saw movement and thinking it was a deer, he fired his rifle. When he found Dudley, he called 911. The man has been cooperating with the investigation.

Dudley was not wearing blaze orange or other high-visibility clothing, according to the sheriff's office.

The case remains under investigation.