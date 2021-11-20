Hundreds protest Kyle Rittenhouse verdict in downtown Minneapolis

Hundreds protested the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in downtown Minneapolis Saturday afternoon.

The demonstration began at the Hennepin County Government Center with a group of about 250 people. They later marched through the streets, blocking traffic, and shutting down several intersections for a short time.

The group occupied downtown Minneapolis intersections during the protest. (FOX 9)

One demonstrator told FOX 9 he watched the trial and Rittenhouse's testimony and calls the not-guilty verdict a travesty.

"It's not self-defense if you carry a rifle - a loaded weapon - to a protest that's not even in your community. When you bring a weapon into a crowd of people who are protesting racial injustice, you're the aggressor," said Travontā, a Minneapolis resident.

The protest lasted about three hours.

MORE: Protests held in several U.S. cities nationwide over the verdict

Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz in August 2020 during protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

A Kenosha County jury found him not guilty of all charges against him on Friday.

Advertisement