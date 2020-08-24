Minnesota activists react to shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Minnesota residents are reacting to the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin just months after the death of George Floyd rocked the community.

Local volunteer Kim Griffin is attempting to register voters at the George Floyd memorial site.

Griffin admitted Monday that she felt defeated after watching the video clip of Jacob Blake’s shooting at the hands of white police officers.

“I just think it was overkill, literally overkill. It hurt me to my soul,” she said. “It’s becoming our new normal, which is one thing we have to do something about. We cannot continue to allow it to be a new normal.”

At 38th and Chicago, people told FOX 9 they were still hurting, still grieving Floyd’s deadly arrest. Their anguish was compounded by the images of Blake being shot in the back multiple times.

They are now praying for his survival.

“Some people are surprised and shocked…we’re not surprised. That’s why we’re still angry and hurt,” said Minneapolis resident Rico Morales.

“My heart broke,” said Leslie Redmond, president of the Minneapolis NAACP. “It’s like, we haven’t even finished mourning.”

Redmond is on the ground in Louisville, Kentucky fighting for criminal charges in the March police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

“It’s that serious. It’s not a joke; we are not joking. Our lives are being snatched and now for everyone to see. It’s not a joke. It’s not fun. It’s not what we want to be doing with our time.”