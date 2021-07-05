Human remains found in river in central Minneapolis

Authorities said they recovered human remains from the Mississippi River in central Minneapolis Sunday night.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Department, water patrol deputies were called to the river near 315 Main Street SE at about 8:42 p.m. Sunday. There, they found Minneapolis police officers who had recovered the remains from the river.

The remains were taken to the county medical examiner's office. Detectives from both the sheriff's department and police department are investigating.