Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
13
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Stearns County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Human remains found during search of missing person in Isanti County

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Law enforcement recovered human remains while searching for a missing person in Isanti County on Tuesday, according to authorities. 

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were conducting a targeted search as part of an investigation into a person who was reported missing in February 2023. 

Deputies with Isanti and Kanabec County Sheriff Offices searched a property in Cambridge, Minnesota, and found the human remains of an adult man in a wooded area. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will identify the remains. 

The sheriff’s office did not say if the body recovered is who they were searching for. 

The incident remains under investigation. 