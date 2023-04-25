Human remains found during search of missing person in Isanti County

Law enforcement recovered human remains while searching for a missing person in Isanti County on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were conducting a targeted search as part of an investigation into a person who was reported missing in February 2023.

Deputies with Isanti and Kanabec County Sheriff Offices searched a property in Cambridge, Minnesota, and found the human remains of an adult man in a wooded area. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will identify the remains.

The sheriff’s office did not say if the body recovered is who they were searching for.

The incident remains under investigation.