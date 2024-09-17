Live updates: Manhunt for 'dangerous' person of interest in deadly assault in Hugo

The Brief Authorities are searching for 45-year-old Trever Wunderlich, who they say is a person of interest in the deadly assault of a 68-year-old woman. Wunderlich is considered dangerous, and it's unknown whether he has any weapons. He was last spotted south of downtown Hugo along Highway 61. Anyone who spots Wunderlich is encouraged to call 911.



A manhunt is underway northeast of the metro after an assault in a Hugo home left a woman dead on Monday.

What we know

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said authorities are searching for 45-year-old Trever Wunderlich, who is said to be a person of interest in the death of a 68-year-old woman.

On Monday, deputies were called just before 6 p.m. for a medical situation at a house on the 15900 block of Ingersoll Avenue North. Upon arrival, authorities found a woman with what they described as "severe, traumatic injuries." The woman was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said the woman was assaulted, and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Authorities are searching for Wunderlich, who officials said is considered dangerous. It’s unknown if he has any weapons.

Law Enforcement agencies have been searching for the suspect through the night with the assistance of drones and K-9s. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has also been called in to help.

Wunderlich was last spotted south of downtown Hugo along Highway 61, about 3.5 miles away from the scene. He is 6-foot-1, weighs around 225 pounds, with blue eyes, a bald head and a beard. He was last seen wearing dark shorts and no shirt.

Anyone who sees Wunderlich is urged to call 911.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Law enforcement at the scene of a homicide in Hugo, Minn. that left a 68-year-old woman dead. From: FOX 9

What we don’t know

Officials have not said how Wunderlich and the victim are connected, or who initially called 911.

Court records list the address on Ingersoll Avenue North as Wunderlich’s home address as recently as 2022, and property records indicated it’s owned by someone with the same last name.

The property is also the location of a boarding kennel.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.