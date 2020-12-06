Hudson, Wis. mayor recommending a 10 p.m. curfew for bars, restaurants after deadly stabbing

article

At a city council meeting on Monday, the mayor of Hudson, Wisconsin will recommend adopting a 10 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants where many Minnesotans have been visiting since the latest COVID restrictions from Governor Walz.

“We’ve experienced an inordinate number of people coming across the border to the extent that people here in Hudson are nervous about coming into downtown themselves,” Hudson Mayor Rich O’Connor said.

At about 1 a.m. Sunday morning, three people were stabbed in downtown Hudson, where many bars and restaurants’ late night bar scene has been busy with Minnesotans visiting from across the border. A 26-year-old was killed in that stabbing. Mayor O’Connor says he hopes a curfew could prevent the kind of crime that comes with late-night bar crowds.

“It’s going to keep people away that are driving two, three hours that are coming here just to drink because they usually don’t come into town until right about 10 o’clock,” Mayor O’Connor said.

FOX 9 talked to several bar owners in Hudson who did not want to go on camera. Several told us they have seen an increase of Minnesotans coming to their businesses, especially on weekends. O’Connor said he’s concerned that business could only increase as the holidays approach.

“We want to put them on notice if that’s [drinking] all you’re here to do, honestly, at this point and time, you’re not welcome. Especially after what happened [Sunday morning],” O’Connor said.

The Hudson City Council is set to meet on Monday night at 7 p.m. That is where Mayor O’Connor says he plans to bring up the recommendation. The proposal is not on the official agenda, so council members would have to vote on the issue during a special meeting. O’Connor says that could happen as early as Tuesday.

