Man dead after triple stabbing in Hudson, Wisconsin

One man has died and two others were injured in a stabbing around 1 a.m. Sunday in Hudson, Wisconsin.

According to the Hudson Police Department, officers responded to a stabbing in downtown Hudson and found three stabbing victims in three different areas of downtown. They were transported to the hospital where one, a 26-year-old man, died.

Police said witnesses reported seeing suspects get in a minivan with Minnesota license plates. The suspects are still at large.

The case is still under investigation.