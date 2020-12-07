Hudson stabbing: Minivan found in Blaine, two people in custody

A minivan identified by police as the suspect vehicle in a deadly stabbing in downtown Hudson, Wisconsin over the weekend was found in Blaine, Minnesota early Sunday afternoon. Hudson police confirmed two persons of interest are in custody and investigators are working with the St. Croix County Attorney to review charges.

The victim of the fatal stabbing has been identified by police as Cain Solheim, 26, of New Brighton, Minnesota.

According to Hudson police, officers responded to a stabbing in downtown Hudson just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6, and found three stabbing victims in three different areas. They were transported to the hospital where one victim, identified Monday as Solheim, died.

Police said witnesses reported seeing suspects get in a minivan with Minnesota license plates. Police believe the stabbings were a targeted attack.

The Hudson City Council is set to meet on Monday night at 7 p.m. Mayor Rich O’Connor said he plans to bring up a recommendation for a 10 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants. The proposal is not on the official agenda, so council members would have to vote on the issue during a special meeting. O’Connor says that could happen as early as Tuesday.