Howard Lake woman struck, killed at Highway 12 intersection

The Brief A woman was crossing Highway 12 when she was hit and killed by a driver in Howard Lake. Authorities do not believe alcohol played a factor in the collision.



A woman was killed in Howard Lake while crossing a Highway 12 intersection on Wednesday.

What we know

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 2:50 p.m., Barbara Jean Hoppe, 85, of Howard Lake, was crossing Highway 12 from north to south when the driver of a 2013 Nissan van traveling eastbound struck her at the intersection.

The driver was a 46-year-old man from Howard Lake. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and sustained no injuries. An airbag was not deployed, the report says.

The Minnesota State Patrol does not believe alcohol was involved in the collision.

What we don’t know

The Minnesota State Patrol's incident report does not indicate the status of traffic lights at the location.