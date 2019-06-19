NWS confirms second EF-1 tornado Monday night, this one near Howard Lake, Minn.
An EF-1 tornado touched down near Howard Lake, Minn. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Longtime coach Bob Heber recalls history of Howard Lake Orphans
Bob Heber coached the Howard Lake Orphans from 1995 until he retired a few years ago and he is credited with getting town ball legend Mike Gagnon into coaching as well.
Mike Gagnon, heart of the Howard Lake Orphans, gets No. 10 jersey retired
Mike Gagnon, who helped restart the Howard Lake Orphans in 1995 and coached the team until his retirement last season, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Wednesday's game against the Cokato Kernels and the team surprised him by announcing they would be retiring his No. 10 jersey.
Longtime announcer Dan Fogerty brings fun to 'The Orphanage'
Dan Fogerty was the play-by-play announcer for the Howard Lake Orphans for more than 20 years and he pioneered some of the iconic sound effects still heard at "The Orphanage."
A night out at the ballpark in Howard Lake, Minn.
FOX 9 sports reporter Dawn Mitchell catches up with some lively fans who never miss a Howard Lake Orphans fans.
Ian Leonard takes a pontoon ride before Howard Lake Orphans game
FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard hopped on a pontoon to get a unique perspective of Memorial Park ahead of the Howard Lake Orphans game.
Howard Lake Orphans retire No. 10 jersey of town ball legend Mike Gagnon
Mike Gagnon played for the Howard Lake Orphans, coached the Orphans and is considered by many to be the heart of the Orphans. He retired from the team last year, but on Wednesday night the Orphans retired his No. 10 jersey in honor of his dedication to town ball over the years.
Ian Leonard warms up with Howard Lake Orphans
FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard takes part in batting practice with the Howard Lake Orphans.
Former player-coach Kevin 'Grader' Gruenhagen talks early days of Howard Lake Orphans
Former Howard Lake Orphans player-coach Kevin 'Grader' Gruenhagen was one of the people who helped resurrect town ball baseball in the town in 1995 and he's been keeping the field in playing condition ever since.
Preserving Howard Lake's city hall
The building has been many things over the years, but is now looking for cash for some needed repairs
How the Howard Lake Orphans got their name
Howard Lake's town ball team has a curious naming history
FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads west to Howard Lake
The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads west to Howard Lake, Minnesota for tonight's game where the Howard Lake Orphans will host neighboring rivals the Cokato Kernels.