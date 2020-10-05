How, when to take Minnesota learner's permit knowledge test online

Prospective Minnesota drivers looking to get their learner’s permit will soon be able to take the knowledge test online instead of scheduling an appointment at a DVS exam station.

Starting Thursday, Oct. 8, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services Division will offer the class D knowledge test online. The online test must be proctored by an adult over the age of 21 who has a valid Minnesota driver’s license.

The class D knowledge test will also be available at authorized third-party testing locations such as driving schools, school districts, deputy registrar offices and driver’s license agent offices, although they may charge a fee to administer the test.

DPS-DVS will continue to offer the class D knowledge test at no cost for the first two attempts both online and at exam stations by appointment only.

HOW TO TAKE THE CLASS D KNOWLEDGE TEST ONLINE AT HOME