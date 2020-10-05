How, when to take Minnesota learner's permit knowledge test online
(FOX 9) - Prospective Minnesota drivers looking to get their learner’s permit will soon be able to take the knowledge test online instead of scheduling an appointment at a DVS exam station.
Starting Thursday, Oct. 8, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services Division will offer the class D knowledge test online. The online test must be proctored by an adult over the age of 21 who has a valid Minnesota driver’s license.
The class D knowledge test will also be available at authorized third-party testing locations such as driving schools, school districts, deputy registrar offices and driver’s license agent offices, although they may charge a fee to administer the test.
DPS-DVS will continue to offer the class D knowledge test at no cost for the first two attempts both online and at exam stations by appointment only.
HOW TO TAKE THE CLASS D KNOWLEDGE TEST ONLINE AT HOME
- Request to take the test online Go drive.mn.gov and select “Take a Class D Knowledge Test. Follow the prompts DPS-DVS will then send an email with a link to the online knowledge test site as well as a test ticket number, unique security code and testing and proctor instructions. Once you register for the online knowledge test, you have 48 hours to take the test.
- Online testing will be available Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Once you log in to the testing site, you have 30 minutes to complete the test before it will time out.
- When the test is complete, DPS-DVS records the test results in the driver services system.
- If you pass the test, you should complete the pre-application online at drive.mn.gov before visiting an office to complete your driver’s permit application.
- If you fail the test, follow DPS-DVS guidelines and restart the process to take the test again.
- You can only take one test per day and are only eligible to complete two test attempts online. If you fail the test twice, you will need to schedule an appointment for a third test at an open exam station and pay a $10 fee.