How to watch FOX 9 Morning News on FOX 9+ Monday, Sept. 19

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is airing on FOX 9 on Monday, Sept. 19, so FOX 9 Morning News has been moved to FOX 9+ and is streaming online.

How to watch FOX 9+

(FOX 9)

You can watch FOX 9+ on the following channels:

Dish/Direct TV: 29

Comcast: 10 or 807

Over the air: 9.2

You can also watch FOX 9 Morning News streaming live here and in the player above.

(FOX 9)

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be held on Monday, Sept. 19, and you can watch it on FOX 9 and FOX9.com.

Coverage will start at 2:30 a.m. online (and in the player below) and will begin on FOX 9 at 4:30 a.m.

The queen's funeral is scheduled to begin at 5 a.m. on Monday.