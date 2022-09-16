How to watch FOX 9 Morning News on FOX 9+ Monday, Sept. 19
(FOX 9) - Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is airing on FOX 9 on Monday, Sept. 19, so FOX 9 Morning News has been moved to FOX 9+ and is streaming online.
How to watch FOX 9+
(FOX 9)
You can watch FOX 9+ on the following channels:
- Dish/Direct TV: 29
- Comcast: 10 or 807
- Over the air: 9.2
You can also watch FOX 9 Morning News streaming live here and in the player above.
How to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
(FOX 9)
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be held on Monday, Sept. 19, and you can watch it on FOX 9 and FOX9.com.
Coverage will start at 2:30 a.m. online (and in the player below) and will begin on FOX 9 at 4:30 a.m.
The queen's funeral is scheduled to begin at 5 a.m. on Monday.