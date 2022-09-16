How to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday
(FOX 9) - Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be held on Monday, Sept. 19, and you can watch it on FOX 9 and FOX9.com.
Coverage will start at 2:30 a.m. online (in the player above) and will begin on FOX 9 at 4:30 a.m.
The queen's funeral is scheduled to begin at 5 a.m. on Monday.
How to watch FOX 9 Morning News on FOX 9+
Just because FOX 9 will be airing the queen's funeral doesn't mean there won't be FOX 9 Morning News. FOX 9's normal programming will air on FOX 9+ and stream live here and in the player below.
You can watch FOX9+ on the following channels:
- Dish/Direct TV: 29
- Comcast: 10 or 807
- Over the air: 9.2
Watch FOX 9 Morning News streaming below: