How to maintain your mental health during ICE crackdown, protests

The Brief With everything going on in Minnesota right, it can feel a little overwhelming. A local therapist says there are things you can do to manage your emotions in the midst of all the uncertainty.



Experts say January is already the most challenging time of year for some people because Minnesota is in the doldrums of winter, and the immigration crackdown and public push back can take a toll on your mental health.

‘It is a fatigue’

What we know:

With the recent surge in federal agents and the killing of Renee Good by an ICE agent, it can feel like there's a constant barrage of chaos, confusion and trauma in the Twin Cities lately.

Experts say all the disruption can cause a mix of emotions in many Minnesotans.

"From fears and anxieties to uncertainties, to anger, so many different things that kick up for people during this time," said Dave Runion, Executive Director of Rockbridge Counseling and Mental Health.

‘This weight, this heaviness’

The backstory:

Experts say the first thing you should do is acknowledge how you are feeling.

They say you should also limit the amount of information you are consuming on social media and TV to give yourself a break.

"The idea of constantly being plugged in, which what do we know about constantly being plugged in? it's generally not the most healthy thing to do," said Runion.

While you can't control what President Trump or federal agents are going to do, experts say you can maintain your regular routine and take care of yourself by exercising, eating well and getting a good night's sleep to help manage your emotions and lower your anxiety level.

"Because we can't control what's out there, and a lot of times we don't have a ton of influence on that, we have to focus on what I control, and stand within that regularity," said Runion.

Finding community

What you can do:

Experts say the events of the last few weeks are affecting the entire community so remember you're not alone, and reach out to the people you care about to get through these difficult days.

"Community is what keeps us going during those really, really challenging times. So that is a big, big thing if you're in it," said Runion.

If it all gets to be too much, Runion says asking for help from a professional is healthy.



