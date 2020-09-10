How each of the Twin Cities metro area school districts are going back to school this fall
(FOX 9) - The school year has begun for many Twin Cities metro area school districts in what will be a year unlike any other.
According to guidance from the state of Minnesota, schools can reopen in one of three forms: In-person learning, hybrid learning or distance learning.
That determination is made by individual school districts in conjunction with the state based on a number of criteria, including the two-week case rate of the county in which the school district resides. For example, 10 or more cases per 10,000 people constitutes an "elevated risk" for community spread, which could lead schools to a hybrid or distance learning model.
The initial learning format for each district is also likely to change as the COVID-19 situation improves or worsens in each county. Be sure to check your school district's website for the latest information. The source of that information for each district is linked below.
Here are the Twin Cities metro county school districts and their statuses as of Sept. 10, 2020:
Anoka-Hennepin – Hybrid learning
Belle Plaine – Hybrid learning
Bloomington – Distance learning
Brooklyn Center – Hybrid learning
Centennial – Hybrid learning
Central – Hybrid learning
Columbia Heights – Hybrid learning
Eastern Carver County – Hybrid learning
Eden Prairie – Hybrid learning
Edina – Hybrid learning
Farmington – Hybrid learning
Forest Lake – Hybrid learning
Fridley – Hybrid learning
Hastings – Hybrid learning
Hopkins – Distance learning
Inver Grove Heights – Hybrid learning
Jordan – Hybrid learning
Lakeville – Hybrid learning
Mahtomedi – Hybrid learning
Minneapolis – Distance learning
Minnetonka – Hybrid learning
Mounds View – Hybrid learning
New Prague Area – Hybrid learning
North St. Paul-Maplewood – Hybrid learning
Orono – Hybrid learning
Osseo – Distance learning
Prior Lake-Savage – Hybrid learning
Randolph – Hybrid learning
Richfield – Hybrid learning
Robbinsdale – Distance learning
Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan – Hybrid learning
Roseville – Distance learning
Shakopee – Hybrid learning
South St. Paul – Hybrid learning
South Washington County – Hybrid learning
Spring Lake Park – Hybrid learning
St. Anthony-New Brighton – Hybrid learning
St. Francis – Hybrid learning
St. Louis Park – Distance learning
St. Paul – Distance learning
Stillwater Area – Hybrid learning
Waconia – Hybrid learning
Watertown-Mayer – Hybrid learning
Wayzata – Hybrid learning
West St. Paul-Mendota Hts.- Hybrid learning
Westonka – Hybrid learning
White Bear Lake – Hybrid learning