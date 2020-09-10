How each of the Twin Cities metro area school districts are going back to school this fall

The school year has begun for many Twin Cities metro area school districts in what will be a year unlike any other.

According to guidance from the state of Minnesota, schools can reopen in one of three forms: In-person learning, hybrid learning or distance learning.

That determination is made by individual school districts in conjunction with the state based on a number of criteria, including the two-week case rate of the county in which the school district resides. For example, 10 or more cases per 10,000 people constitutes an "elevated risk" for community spread, which could lead schools to a hybrid or distance learning model.

The initial learning format for each district is also likely to change as the COVID-19 situation improves or worsens in each county. Be sure to check your school district's website for the latest information. The source of that information for each district is linked below.

Here are the Twin Cities metro county school districts and their statuses as of Sept. 10, 2020:

Anoka-Hennepin – Hybrid learning

Belle Plaine – Hybrid learning

Advertisement

Bloomington – Distance learning

Brooklyn Center – Hybrid learning

Burnsville-Eagan-Savage

Centennial – Hybrid learning

Central – Hybrid learning

Columbia Heights – Hybrid learning

Eastern Carver County – Hybrid learning

Eden Prairie – Hybrid learning

Edina – Hybrid learning

Farmington – Hybrid learning

Forest Lake – Hybrid learning

Fridley – Hybrid learning

Hastings – Hybrid learning

Hopkins – Distance learning

Inver Grove Heights – Hybrid learning

Jordan – Hybrid learning

Lakeville – Hybrid learning

Mahtomedi – Hybrid learning

Minneapolis – Distance learning

Minnetonka – Hybrid learning

Mounds View – Hybrid learning

New Prague Area – Hybrid learning

North St. Paul-Maplewood – Hybrid learning

Orono – Hybrid learning

Osseo – Distance learning

Prior Lake-Savage – Hybrid learning

Randolph – Hybrid learning

Richfield – Hybrid learning

Robbinsdale – Distance learning

Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan – Hybrid learning

Roseville – Distance learning

Shakopee – Hybrid learning

South St. Paul – Hybrid learning

South Washington County – Hybrid learning

Spring Lake Park – Hybrid learning

St. Anthony-New Brighton – Hybrid learning

St. Francis – Hybrid learning

St. Louis Park – Distance learning

St. Paul – Distance learning

Stillwater Area – Hybrid learning

Waconia – Hybrid learning

Watertown-Mayer – Hybrid learning

Wayzata – Hybrid learning

West St. Paul-Mendota Hts.- Hybrid learning

Westonka – Hybrid learning

White Bear Lake – Hybrid learning