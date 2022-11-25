House fire in Minneapolis displaces 4 people on Thanksgiving

A house fire in northern Minneapolis caused extensive damage and displaced four people on Thursday evening.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said crews responded to a report of a basement fire in a 1 ½ story house on the 4600 block of Bryant Avenue North just after 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from the basement, and firefighters worked on extinguishing the blaze. The fire crew searched the house for anyone still inside, but they all safely evacuated.

The house sustained extensive damage from the fire and was deemed uninhabitable, the department said in a press release.

There were no injuries reported. The Red Cross was called to help four adults displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.