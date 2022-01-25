Hot spring break travel destinations for 2022

Minnesotans are dreaming of someplace warm. And it's no wonder -- Tuesday is National Plan Your Vacation Day.

If you're looking to book a spring break getaway, Kyle Potter of Thrifty Traveler runs down the most popular destinations for 2022.

Topping the list: Mexico. Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Cancun are not only some of the greatest places to relax, they're incredibly cheap right now. Thrifty Traveler has been seeing some of the cheapest flights to Mexico ever. Roundtrip flights can be had for under $200 dollar.

Stay closer to home: Phoenix and Miami are great warm-weather bets that don't bust your budget. Roundtrip flights are going for as little as $120.

The City of Light: Go big or go home this spring break and take a trip across the Atlantic for a romantic Parisian getaway. International travel can feel a little tricky right now with COVID-19 cases still high, but for those comfortable heading to Europe this could be your moment to save. Roundtrip airfare to Paris is going as low as $500.

Unconventional Spring Break: Head to Charleston. This charming port city in South Carolina is on Kyle Potter's list for 2022. It comes complete with a bit of everything, from city life to the beach. And if you time it right, you could snag roundtrip airfare for as little as $200.

Advertisement

If you need tips finding a cheap flight for spring break, read Thrifty Traveler's guide on how to find cheap flights.