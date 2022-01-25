Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County
4
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Mille Lacs County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
until WED 6:00 AM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County

Hot spring break travel destinations for 2022

By
Published 
FOX 9 Morning News
FOX 9

(KMSP) Minneapolis - Minnesotans are dreaming of someplace warm.  And it's no wonder -- Tuesday is National Plan Your Vacation Day.

If you're looking to book a spring break getaway, Kyle Potter of Thrifty Traveler runs down the most popular destinations for 2022.

Topping the list: Mexico.  Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Cancun are not only some of the greatest places to relax, they're incredibly cheap right now.  Thrifty Traveler has been seeing some of the cheapest flights to Mexico ever.  Roundtrip flights can be had for under $200 dollar.

Spring break travel destinations for 2022

Stop dreaming and start booking your perfect spring break trip. Thrifty Traveler has the top destinations for 2022 (that also come cheap!)

Stay closer to home: Phoenix and Miami are great warm-weather bets that don't bust your budget.  Roundtrip flights are going for as little as $120.

The City of Light: Go big or go home this spring break and take a trip across the Atlantic for a romantic Parisian getaway.  International travel can feel a little tricky right now with COVID-19 cases still high, but for those comfortable heading to Europe this could be your moment to save. Roundtrip airfare to Paris is going as low as $500.

Unconventional Spring Break: Head to Charleston. This charming port city in South Carolina is on Kyle Potter's list for 2022.  It comes complete with a bit of everything, from city life to the beach.  And if you time it right, you could snag roundtrip airfare for as little as $200.

If you need tips finding a cheap flight for spring break, read Thrifty Traveler's guide on how to find cheap flights.