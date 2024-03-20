Hot air balloon hits power line, starts fire in Rochester

A crash between a power line and a hot air balloon on Wednesday night started a fire in Rochester between 40th Street Southeast and 48th Street Southeast.

According to Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic cameras, the hot air balloon can be seen drifting across Highway 63 before it snags a power line, detaching its parachute from its wicker basket and burners, which fall below and start a fire.

The Rochester Police Department says preliminary information indicates the balloon was trying to land in a field when a gust of wind pushed it into the power line. Three occupants were inside the basket, with two reporting minor injuries.

The balloon was located a couple miles away.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating.

